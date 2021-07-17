American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.020-$2.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $280 million-$295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $284.88 million.American Outdoor Brands also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.02-2.26 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, American Outdoor Brands has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.14.

AOUT stock opened at $28.04 on Friday. American Outdoor Brands has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $36.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.88. The company has a market capitalization of $393.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $64.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.97 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of American Outdoor Brands at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

