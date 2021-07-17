American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of American Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $20.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.59. The firm has a market cap of $681.31 million, a PE ratio of 86.80 and a beta of 0.51. American Software has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $28.45.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $28.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.66 million. Equities analysts forecast that American Software will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. American Software’s payout ratio is presently 169.23%.

In related news, Director Thomas L. V. Newberry sold 29,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $741,921.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President H Allan Dow sold 28,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $707,282.45. Following the sale, the president now owns 110,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,921 shares of company stock worth $2,222,571. Company insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Software by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in American Software by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in American Software by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in American Software during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Software by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

