America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Price Target Increased to $194.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $151.00 to $194.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CRMT. Zacks Investment Research raised America’s Car-Mart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Stephens upped their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $146.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.82. The firm has a market cap of $969.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.44. America’s Car-Mart has a one year low of $82.48 and a one year high of $177.45.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $3.39. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 11.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.37, for a total value of $685,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.