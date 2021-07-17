Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 170,258 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,248,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,258 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $88,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 16,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 33,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 19,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 10,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 51,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.55. The company has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. Schlumberger’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.61.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

