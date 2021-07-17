Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 151.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,990,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,799,064 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $92,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 41.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 2,099.0% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at $76,000. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.69. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $32.35.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.74. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $728.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Virtu Financial’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $3,606,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on VIRT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Virtu Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.07.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.