Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 127,811 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 999,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 127,811 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of TransUnion worth $89,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 27.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRU. Truist lifted their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.07.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $115.76 on Friday. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $78.02 and a fifty-two week high of $116.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.65, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.78.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.52%.

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $264,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,827.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $133,537.50. Insiders have sold 46,876 shares of company stock valued at $4,892,683 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

