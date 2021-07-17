Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 250,186 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,937,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,186 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $80,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 766.7% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SJNK opened at $27.45 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.53 and a 52 week high of $27.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.44.

