Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 55,275 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 875,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 55,275 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.29% of Yum! Brands worth $94,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2,341.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Argus raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.72.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total value of $158,160.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $163,482.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,808.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,914 shares of company stock valued at $7,577,087 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YUM opened at $115.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.13. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.08 and a fifty-two week high of $122.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.