Ameritas Investment Company LLC Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,140 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,856,415 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,933,537,000 after acquiring an additional 231,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,297,352 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,020,213,000 after acquiring an additional 573,176 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $2,164,014,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,388,737 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,929,987,000 after acquiring an additional 480,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,214,810 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,659,138,000 after buying an additional 384,782 shares during the last quarter. 29.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.87.

Walmart stock opened at $141.56 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.92.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,602,603 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,510,351 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

