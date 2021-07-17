Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 78.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 14,076 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.30.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $57.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.23.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

