Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases Shares of 8,943 Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Okta by 633.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the first quarter worth about $30,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 51.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 29.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 19.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $287,700.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,115.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total value of $3,214,525.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,096.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,249 shares of company stock valued at $29,861,348. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $235.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.89. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.05 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of -96.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The business had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.56 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Okta from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.29.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

