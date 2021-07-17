Ameritas Investment Company LLC Takes $2.34 Million Position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2021

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $366,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,076,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $570,000.

Shares of BATS NUMG opened at $53.82 on Friday. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.36.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.