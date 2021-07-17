Ameritas Investment Company LLC Takes $2.34 Million Position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $366,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,076,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $570,000.

Shares of BATS NUMG opened at $53.82 on Friday. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.36.

