Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $278.00 to $280.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $256.14.

Shares of AMGN opened at $247.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.71. Amgen has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.53.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 16.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $944,810. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

