Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CFO Megan Faust Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $112,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Megan Faust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $117,800.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $99,100.00.

NASDAQ AMKR traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,473,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 185.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 176,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 114,640 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 97.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 31,889 shares in the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $5,804,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 249,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,911,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 47,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

