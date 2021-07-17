Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 144.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,731 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,000. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV grew its position in Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV now owns 1,905,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $125,975,000 after purchasing an additional 952,697 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Amphenol by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 173,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,423,000 after purchasing an additional 82,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,793,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $118,355,000 after purchasing an additional 881,702 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.95.

APH stock opened at $68.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.43. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $50.29 and a 1 year high of $71.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.87. The firm has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 31.02%.

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $9,823,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,317,374.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,022,082.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

