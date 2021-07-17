Amryt Pharma (LON:AMYT) Shares Down 1.3%

Amryt Pharma plc (LON:AMYT) dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 170.25 ($2.22) and last traded at GBX 170.25 ($2.22). Approximately 3,242 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 109,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 172.50 ($2.25).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 171.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £307.65 million and a P/E ratio of -4.23.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

