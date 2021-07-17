Analysts Anticipate Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $195.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will report sales of $195.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $235.00 million and the lowest is $157.30 million. Cedar Fair posted sales of $6.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,865.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full-year sales of $933.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $839.92 million to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.83) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cedar Fair presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

NYSE FUN opened at $42.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.65. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $52.50.

In related news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $11,727,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

