Analysts Anticipate Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.53 Billion

Equities analysts expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to announce sales of $3.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.64 billion and the lowest is $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works posted sales of $2.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year sales of $14.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.29 billion to $14.58 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $15.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.52 billion to $15.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Illinois Tool Works.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ITW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.47.

Shares of ITW traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $228.39. 725,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,497. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $177.62 and a 52 week high of $242.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 869.9% in the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 18,338 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 50.4% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 17,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 13.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,160,000 after buying an additional 12,163 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 140,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,236,000 after buying an additional 28,171 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.