Analysts Anticipate Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2021

Brokerages expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) to post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 million.

KYMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kymera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

KYMR traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.21. 1,209,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,399. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $91.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.77.

In related news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 12,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $637,981.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,305,639.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $468,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,822 shares of company stock worth $4,357,204 in the last quarter. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1,326.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. 50.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.