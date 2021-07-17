Analysts Anticipate Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) to post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 million.

KYMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kymera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

KYMR traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.21. 1,209,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,399. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $91.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.77.

In related news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 12,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $637,981.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,305,639.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $468,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,822 shares of company stock worth $4,357,204 in the last quarter. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1,326.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. 50.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

