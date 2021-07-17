Analysts Expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.09 Billion

Equities analysts expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to announce sales of $23.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $23.73 billion. United Parcel Service reported sales of $20.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full year sales of $93.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $88.96 billion to $95.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $95.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $85.38 billion to $99.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $261.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.92.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $2.29 on Friday, hitting $210.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,805,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,885. The company has a market capitalization of $183.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $117.06 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.4% in the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 110,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,854,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.1% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 964.4% during the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 238.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,304,000 after buying an additional 121,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

