Analysts Expect Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.51 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) will announce $4.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Western Digital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.54 billion and the lowest is $4.50 billion. Western Digital reported sales of $4.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full year sales of $16.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.50 billion to $16.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $19.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.00 billion to $22.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%.

Several analysts have weighed in on WDC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Western Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.09.

Western Digital stock traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,021,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,392. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.74.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,905,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,377 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 223,394 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 440,687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,412,000 after buying an additional 31,148 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

