Analysts Set Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Price Target at GBX 3,385.56

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,590 ($46.90).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,820 ($49.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,450 ($45.07) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,838 ($37.08) per share, for a total transaction of £6,130.08 ($8,008.99). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 226 shares of company stock valued at $644,833.

Shares of AAL stock traded down GBX 44.04 ($0.58) on Friday, hitting GBX 2,928.96 ($38.27). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,849,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,375. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9,275.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,689.43 ($22.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The firm has a market cap of £39.93 billion and a PE ratio of 24.31.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

