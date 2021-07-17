Analysts Set Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) PT at $117.75

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cannonball Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 8.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 110,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,879,000 after buying an additional 8,705 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,146,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 820,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,350,000 after acquiring an additional 385,771 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 4.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,447,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,114,000 after purchasing an additional 241,317 shares during the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $99.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.58. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $54.07 and a 1 year high of $106.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.8782 dividend. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

