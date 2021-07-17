Analysts Set Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) PT at GBX 6,844.44

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 7,062.50 ($92.27).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRDA. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price target on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 7,600 ($99.29) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Croda International to GBX 7,800 ($101.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Croda International to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 6,100 ($79.70) to GBX 8,600 ($112.36) in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of LON CRDA traded up GBX 90 ($1.18) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 7,832 ($102.33). 416,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,912. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.59. Croda International has a twelve month low of GBX 5,518 ($72.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 7,848.91 ($102.55). The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7,111.40.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

