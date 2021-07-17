Analysts Set Expectations for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nurix Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.69). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($2.71) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.94) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.80) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.00) EPS.

NRIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $25.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.17. Nurix Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 389.44%.

In related news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,830 shares in the company, valued at $282,973.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,300 shares of company stock worth $677,126 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRIX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 16,482 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 12,261 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 559.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 137,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

