Analysts Set Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Price Target at $16.25

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after purchasing an additional 155,428 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,366,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,970,000 after acquiring an additional 67,257 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 672,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,272,000 after acquiring an additional 39,056 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 635,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after acquiring an additional 226,817 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,207,000 after buying an additional 34,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HAFC opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $542.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.00. Hanmi Financial has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $22.29.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.47 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 21.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

