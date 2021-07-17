Analysts Set Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Price Target at $38.94

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Li Auto from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, dropped their price target on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

NASDAQ:LI traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.32. 6,595,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,055,672. Li Auto has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $47.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion and a PE ratio of -189.50.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Analysts forecast that Li Auto will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Li Auto by 518.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Li Auto in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Li Auto in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Li Auto in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

