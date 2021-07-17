Analysts Set Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) PT at $55.14

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.73.

MIME has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In related news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,711. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,319.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,270 shares of company stock worth $13,485,483 over the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mimecast by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,276,000 after buying an additional 513,322 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Mimecast by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,080,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,674,000 after buying an additional 156,369 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Mimecast by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,740,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,976,000 after buying an additional 606,886 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Mimecast by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,347,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,197,000 after buying an additional 383,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Mimecast by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,345,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,094,000 after buying an additional 91,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIME stock opened at $54.12 on Wednesday. Mimecast has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $59.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.39.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Mimecast had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mimecast will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

