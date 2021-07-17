Analysts Set Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Target Price at $45.60

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.60.

STTK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other news, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $44,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Josiah Hornblower sold 2,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $71,724.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 188,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,374,338.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,966 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,243 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shattuck Labs stock opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. Shattuck Labs has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $60.52. The stock has a market cap of $964.23 million and a P/E ratio of -9.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.26.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

