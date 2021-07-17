Analysts Set ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Price Target at $44.25

Shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of ShotSpotter in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Get ShotSpotter alerts:

In other news, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $124,463.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,141.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,139 shares of company stock valued at $163,860. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSTI. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ShotSpotter in the first quarter worth about $421,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 133.5% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 18,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 10,613 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 23.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ShotSpotter in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 27.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSTI stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.43. The stock had a trading volume of 23,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,978. ShotSpotter has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $53.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.64. The company has a market cap of $542.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 422.13, a PEG ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.35.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $15.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 million. Research analysts forecast that ShotSpotter will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics for crime deterrence.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for ShotSpotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShotSpotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.