Analysts Set The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Price Target at $36.20

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.20.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

KR stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.36. 8,131,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,893,459. The stock has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Kroger will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,570 shares of company stock valued at $6,058,665 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter worth $25,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 100.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter worth $29,000. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

