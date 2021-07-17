Analysts Set Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) PT at $22.17

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.80.

Several research firms recently commented on VINP. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vinci Partners Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $383,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Vinci Partners Investments stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.36. 106,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,906. Vinci Partners Investments has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a current ratio of 15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.23 million and a P/E ratio of 27.47.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

