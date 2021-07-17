Analysts Set Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Target Price at $20.00

Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WNC shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wabash National from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Wabash National in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $29,541.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,387,874.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 5,508 shares of company stock worth $91,727 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WNC. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter worth $690,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 27.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,831,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,227,000 after purchasing an additional 605,153 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 35.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,815,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,129,000 after purchasing an additional 473,645 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the first quarter worth $3,971,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,095,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,996,000 after purchasing an additional 195,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WNC stock opened at $13.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $714.58 million, a PE ratio of 56.28 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.77. Wabash National has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $20.55.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Wabash National had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Wabash National’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 213.33%.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

