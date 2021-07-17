Analyzing ALR Technologies (OTCMKTS:ALRT) and PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL)

ALR Technologies (OTCMKTS:ALRT) and PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ALR Technologies and PowerFleet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ALR Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A PowerFleet 0 0 4 0 3.00

PowerFleet has a consensus target price of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 48.98%. Given PowerFleet’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PowerFleet is more favorable than ALR Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

ALR Technologies has a beta of 3.36, suggesting that its share price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PowerFleet has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ALR Technologies and PowerFleet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALR Technologies N/A N/A -5,672.06% PowerFleet -6.59% -8.62% -3.38%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.7% of PowerFleet shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.1% of ALR Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of PowerFleet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ALR Technologies and PowerFleet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALR Technologies N/A N/A -$5.92 million N/A N/A PowerFleet $113.59 million 2.18 -$9.01 million ($0.46) -14.96

ALR Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PowerFleet.

ALR Technologies Company Profile

ALR Technologies Inc. develops compliance monitoring systems that enable health care professionals to remotely monitor patient health conditions in the United States. The company's product includes Diabetes Management Solution, a comprehensive approach to diabetes care consisting of data collection, predictive A1C, insulin dosage adjustment suggestions, performance tracking, remote monitoring, and diabetes test supplies. Its primary business markets are health care providers, the providers of health insurance, and the providers of disease and case management services, including the home care industry. The company was formerly known as Mo Betta Corp. and changed its name to ALR Technologies Inc. in December 1998. ALR Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

PowerFleet Company Profile

PowerFleet, Inc. provides wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts, man-lifts, tuggers, and ground support equipment at airports. It also provides logistic solutions, including bumper-to-bumper asset management, monitoring, and visibility for heavy trucks, dry-van trailers, refrigerated trailers, shipping containers, etc., as well as associated cargos; and mobile-asset tracking and condition-monitoring solutions. In addition, the company offers vehicle solutions to enhance the vehicle fleet management process. Further, it provides hosting, maintenance, and support and consulting services; and Software as a Service, including system monitoring, help desk technical support, escalation procedure development, routine diagnostic data analysis, and software updates services. The company offers its products under the PowerFleet, Pointer, and Cellocator brands. It sells its products to commercial and government sectors in automotive manufacturing, retail, food and grocery distribution, pharmaceutical and medical distribution, logistics, shipping, freight transportation, heavy industry, wholesale distribution, manufacturing, aerospace and defense, homeland security, and vehicle rental markets, as well as through indirect sales channels, such as original equipment manufacturers, vehicle importers, distributors, and industrial equipment dealers. The company was formerly known as I.D. Systems, Inc. PowerFleet, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

