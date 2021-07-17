Analyzing Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) & Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC)

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) and Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.0% of Automatic Data Processing shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Automatic Data Processing shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Beyond Commerce shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Automatic Data Processing and Beyond Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Automatic Data Processing 16.88% 44.23% 5.52% Beyond Commerce -401.85% N/A -184.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Automatic Data Processing and Beyond Commerce, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Automatic Data Processing 2 7 5 0 2.21 Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A

Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus price target of $180.08, indicating a potential downside of 12.41%. Given Automatic Data Processing’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Automatic Data Processing is more favorable than Beyond Commerce.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Automatic Data Processing and Beyond Commerce’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Automatic Data Processing $14.59 billion 6.00 $2.47 billion $5.92 34.73 Beyond Commerce $4.19 million 2.51 -$10.42 million N/A N/A

Automatic Data Processing has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Commerce.

Risk and Volatility

Automatic Data Processing has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond Commerce has a beta of 4.79, suggesting that its stock price is 379% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Automatic Data Processing beats Beyond Commerce on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions. Its offerings include payroll, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, workforce management, insurance, retirement, and compliance services. The PEO Services segment provides HR outsourcing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses through a co-employment model. This segment offers benefits package, protection and compliance, talent engagement, comprehensive outsourcing, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

Beyond Commerce Company Profile

Beyond Commerce, Inc. engages in business-to-business Internet marketing technology and services, and information management market businesses. It offers content, business process management, customer feedback management, customer experience, business network, and BYOC analytics services. The company was formerly known as BOOMj, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Commerce, Inc. in February 2009. Beyond Commerce, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

