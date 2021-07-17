Analyzing First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) and State Street (NYSE:STT)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) and State Street (NYSE:STT) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get First Bank alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for First Bank and State Street, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00 State Street 0 6 7 0 2.54

State Street has a consensus target price of $88.92, indicating a potential upside of 5.43%. Given State Street’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe State Street is more favorable than First Bank.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Bank and State Street’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bank $95.55 million 2.61 $19.45 million $0.97 13.72 State Street $12.08 billion 2.43 $2.42 billion $6.70 12.59

State Street has higher revenue and earnings than First Bank. State Street is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

First Bank has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, State Street has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.5% of First Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of State Street shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of State Street shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

First Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. State Street pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. First Bank pays out 12.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. State Street pays out 31.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Bank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and State Street has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares First Bank and State Street’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bank 26.52% 11.02% 1.11% State Street 19.59% 10.65% 0.83%

Summary

State Street beats First Bank on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner-occupied, investor, construction and development, and multi-family loans; residential real estate loans comprising residential mortgages, first and second lien home equity loans, and revolving lines of credit; and consumer and other loans that include auto, personal, and traditional installment loans. The company also provides electronic banking services, including Internet and mobile banking, electronic bill payment, and banking by phone, as well as ATM and debit cards, and wire and ACH transfer services; remote deposit capture; and cash management services. As of January 27, 2021, it operated 18 full-service branches in Cinnaminson, Cranbury, Delanco, Denville, Ewing, Flemington, Hamilton, Hamilton Square, Lawrence, Mercerville, Pennington, Randolph, Somerset, and Williamstown counties in New Jersey, as well as Doylestown, Trevose, Warminster, and West Chester counties in Pennsylvania. First Bank was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, New Jersey.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors. The company also engages in the provision of portfolio management and risk analytics, as well as trading and post-trade settlement services with integrated compliance and managed data throughout. In addition, it provides investment management strategies and products, such as core and enhanced indexing, multi-asset strategies, active quantitative and fundamental active capabilities, and alternative investment strategies. Further, the company offers services and solutions, including environmental, social, and governance investing; defined benefit and defined contribution; and global fiduciary solutions, as well as exchange-traded fund under the SPDR ETF brand. The company provides its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.