AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ANGO. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

NASDAQ ANGO opened at $25.98 on Tuesday. AngioDynamics has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $990.80 million, a PE ratio of -31.68 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.21.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,568,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $153,698,000 after acquiring an additional 295,449 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 307,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,184,000 after buying an additional 119,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 5.6% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $821,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

