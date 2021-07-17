AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ANGO. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.
NASDAQ ANGO opened at $25.98 on Tuesday. AngioDynamics has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $990.80 million, a PE ratio of -31.68 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.21.
About AngioDynamics
AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.
See Also: Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.