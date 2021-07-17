Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Annaly Capital Management in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

Shares of NLY opened at $8.47 on Thursday. Annaly Capital Management has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.11.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth about $120,432,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,994,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $945,950,000 after buying an additional 2,424,438 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 111.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,398,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,824,000 after buying an additional 2,321,524 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5,076.9% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,869,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,801,000 after buying an additional 1,833,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 63.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,095,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,620,000 after buying an additional 1,202,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.39%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

