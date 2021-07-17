Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

ATRS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antares Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Antares Pharma from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $4.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.20. Antares Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $5.07. The stock has a market cap of $700.52 million, a PE ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $42.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Antares Pharma will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anton Gueth sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 467,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,905.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Antares Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $730,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Antares Pharma by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 150,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Antares Pharma by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 691,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 44,409 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Antares Pharma by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 432,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 49,974 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Antares Pharma by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 280,816 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 19,855 shares during the period. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

