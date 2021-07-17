Antonio Canton Purchases 325,500 Shares of Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC) Stock

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC) Director Antonio Canton acquired 325,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,479.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,048,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,101,347.41.

Antonio Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, Antonio Canton acquired 260,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,587.50.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Antonio Canton acquired 225,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,250.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Antonio Canton purchased 2,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$240.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Antonio Canton acquired 52,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,980.00.

Shares of GRC stock opened at C$0.18 on Friday. Gold Springs Resource Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.08 and a 52-week high of C$0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.65 million and a PE ratio of -25.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.13.

Separately, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$0.30 price objective on shares of Gold Springs Resource in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

About Gold Springs Resource

Gold Springs Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Springs gold-silver project covering approximately 7,544 hectares located in eastern Lincoln County, Nevada, and western Iron County, Utah.

