Anyswap (ANY) Trading Down 21.5% Over Last 7 Days

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $24.95 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Anyswap has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for about $1.34 or 0.00004201 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Anyswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00039563 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00103794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.64 or 0.00146359 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,730.30 or 0.99580816 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.