Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 20.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 134,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,800 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $5,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIRC. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,389,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,126,000 after buying an additional 8,099,283 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $300,159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $223,206,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $163,611,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $94,654,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 1,422 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $70,417.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $110,329.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,118.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,759 shares of company stock valued at $7,030,416 in the last ninety days.

AIRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.

Shares of NYSE AIRC opened at $51.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $51.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.82.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.42%.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

