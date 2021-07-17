Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Short Interest Down 73.0% in June

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 73.0% from the June 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APMSF opened at $46.18 on Friday. Aperam has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $46.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.18.

About Aperam

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

