Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.200-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $36.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.97 million, a P/E ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 1.11. Apogee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APOG. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $47,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,830 shares of company stock valued at $192,064. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

