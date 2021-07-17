Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Short Interest Update

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,610,000 shares, a growth of 120.9% from the June 15th total of 4,350,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Shares of APLE traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,169,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.54. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $16.57.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 41.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APLE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

In other news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $291,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,009,240 shares in the company, valued at $16,652,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $169,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,026,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,234 shares of company stock valued at $662,211 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,036,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,648,000 after buying an additional 586,799 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 58.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,182,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,221,000 after buying an additional 3,013,971 shares during the period. Monarch Alternative Capital LP boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 44.1% during the first quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 5,284,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,001,000 after buying an additional 1,617,882 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 62.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,914,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,676 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,593,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,932,000 after purchasing an additional 31,519 shares during the period. 71.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.