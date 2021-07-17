Apria (NYSE:APR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apria (NYSE:APR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apria Inc. provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services principally in the United States. It offers home respiratory therapy, obstructive sleep apnea treatment and negative pressure wound therapy. Apria Inc. is based in INDIANAPOLIS. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on APR. Citigroup initiated coverage on Apria in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Apria from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, initiated coverage on Apria in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apria presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NYSE:APR opened at $27.64 on Tuesday. Apria has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.77.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 5,175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $131,341,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apria during the 1st quarter valued at about $676,242,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Apria during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,528,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Apria during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,516,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apria during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,031,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Apria during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,576,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

