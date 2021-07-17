AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 589,848 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 53.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,684,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 589,848 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $46,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 152,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 16,840 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Unum Group by 642.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,571,000 after purchasing an additional 608,520 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth about $11,539,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth about $3,006,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Unum Group by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 185,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 33,637 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $1,066,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE UNM opened at $27.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.45. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $15.79 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.73.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.12%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

