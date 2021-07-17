AQR Capital Management LLC Has $41.16 Million Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50,066 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $41,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $447,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in United Rentals by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays increased their price target on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.62.

In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE URI opened at $306.08 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.41 and a 1-year high of $354.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $319.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.07 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

