AQR Capital Management LLC Has $51.51 Million Stock Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,092,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 93,252 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $51,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WERN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 186,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 219.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 14,213 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $575,000. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $44.93 on Friday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $49.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.98.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $616.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WERN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.41.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

