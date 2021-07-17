AQR Capital Management LLC Has $56.04 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,099,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,651 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $56,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock opened at $47.31 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

